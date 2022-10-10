type here...
Wife & side chick fight dirty

By Armani Brooklyn
A video that has since gone viral on the internet captures the moment a wife and side chick fiercely clashed inside a hotel in Accra.

According to reports surrounding the video, the wife was given a tip-off that her husband and his side chick were lodging at Marriot hotel in Accra.

After she got the exclusive information, she quickly rushed to the place and fortunately for her, she got hold of her husband’s side chick whom the man had earlier denied not knowing about.

In the course of the fierce exchange of words, one hit the other with a piece of broken glass bottle.

If not for the timely intervention of the people who were around, the two would have gravely wounded themselves.

Click on this LINK to watch the video

Below are some of the reactions from Ghanaians gathered under the trending video;

MC Comedian Senawise GH I just pray the lady doesn’t go off. Hmm ladies won’t leave people’s husband’s alone.

Vandi LattyAll de men were sitted wen it stated..blood stat follow u de act…wife u do all

Prince Charles OkineLong ago what were you guys waiting for

George Bob AsareUr girl friend is killing ur baby’s mother BIG SHAME ON TO UU

