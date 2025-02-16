type here...
Source:GHpage
News

Wife sleeps with her hubby’s mechanic; Says her partner isn’t able to satisfy her in bed

By Armani Brooklyn
Wife sleeps with her hubby's mechanic; Says her partner isn't able to satisfy her in bed

Kenya – Popular gospel celebrity, Karangu Muraya, is embroiled in a scandal after his first wife, Trizah, threatened to take her own life at night, accusing him of abandoning her and their three kids.

Karangu’s friend, Purity Nduta Macharia, a popular social media figure has publicly come out to to assert that Trizah is not happy after Karangu married a second wife.

READ ALSO: Sad! Popular GH TikToker Priscilla Geversa dies

Wife sleeps with her hubby's mechanic; Says her partner isn't able to satisfy her in bed

Purity has alleged in a series of Facebook posts that Karangu takes good care of his first wife and kids.

She also accused Trizah of engaging in extra-marital affairs.

She reportedly cheated on Karangu with a mechanic, claiming that he didn’t satisfy her.

Check out Purity’s posts.

Wife sleeps with her hubby's mechanic; Says her partner isn't able to satisfy her in bed - GhPage
Wife sleeps with her hubby's mechanic; Says her partner isn't able to satisfy her in bed - GhPage

READ ALSO: Sad! Church usher unalives girlfriend who threathned to end their relationship

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

South Korean Actress Kim Sae-Ron, 24, Found Dead

South Korean Actress Kim Sae-Ron, 24, Found Dead

VIDEO GH man accused of being a thief after being found in a married woman's bedroom

VIDEO: GH man accused of being a thief after being found in a married woman’s bedroom

GhPageNews

TODAY

Monday, February 17, 2025
29.2 C
Accra

Also Read

South Korean Actress Kim Sae-Ron, 24, Found Dead

South Korean Actress Kim Sae-Ron, 24, Found Dead

The last time we enjoyed in bed was seven years ago – Charlotte Oduro

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro's husband officially divorces her

Chairman Wontumi fed me with lies to hate John Mahama – Owusu Bempah

Owusu-Bempah-Mahama-Wontumi

Why Valentine’s choclate are so expensive this year

Why Valentine's choclate are so expensive this year

Oboy Siki’s comments made my boyfriend break up with me – Sweet Mimi

Sweet-Mimi-and-Oboy-Siki
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways