Wife sleeps with her hubby’s mechanic; Says her partner isn’t able to satisfy her in bed

Kenya – Popular gospel celebrity, Karangu Muraya, is embroiled in a scandal after his first wife, Trizah, threatened to take her own life at night, accusing him of abandoning her and their three kids.

Karangu’s friend, Purity Nduta Macharia, a popular social media figure has publicly come out to to assert that Trizah is not happy after Karangu married a second wife.

Purity has alleged in a series of Facebook posts that Karangu takes good care of his first wife and kids.

She also accused Trizah of engaging in extra-marital affairs.

She reportedly cheated on Karangu with a mechanic, claiming that he didn’t satisfy her.

Check out Purity’s posts.

