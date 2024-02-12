Wife stabs her husband’s sidechick to death after catching them on her matrimonial bed

- Advertisement -

A 34-year-old woman has been arrested in Zimbabwe for stabbing her husband’s girlfriend to death after she caught the two pants down in her matrimonial home.

The incident which occurred in Gweru’s Mkoba Village 14, on Saturday night, February 10, 2024, has left the Mkoba community in shock.

According to reports, the suspect, Stacy Thokozani Mkhandla, was away for an all-night church prayer event when she reportedly got a tip-off from neighbours that her husband had brought his side chick into their house

This happened after Thokozani Mkhandla reportedly left home at around 7 pm leaving her husband, Tafadzwa Munyoro with their two minors home.

Just after the wife left home, her husband left their two kids behind to go and chill and later returned around 10 PM with his side chick Brightness Nancy Phiri.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Sunday said Thokozani Mkhandla unceremoniously returned home and found the two lovebirds tangling on the couple’s matrimonial bed.

“Mkhandla returned home the same Saturday night from a church night prayer and found Phiri and her husband, Tafadzwa Emmanuel Munyoro in the bedroom,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said Mkhandla took a kitchen knife and tried to stab her husband’s girlfriend but he restrained her and took the knife outside the bedroom.

“While Tafadzwa was out, Mkhandla took another knife in the kitchen and stabbed Phiri several times in the body. Phiri managed to escape out of the house and jumped out of the precast walls but soon collapsed on the street and died,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said police arrived at the scene leading to the arrest of Mkhlandla.

“Phiri’s body was taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital and the suspect is now in police custody,” he said.

