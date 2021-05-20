- Advertisement -

A 47-year-old woman, named Olanshile Nasirudeen has been arrested for killing her husband for impregnating another woman in Ijebu-Ode, Nigeria.

According to the DPO of Obalende divisional headquarters, Ijebu-Ode, the woman, Olanshile Nasirudeen is the fourth wife of the late 51-year-old butcher.

The woman who is a co-butcher to the man found out her husband had impregnated another woman at the abattoir and confronted her. Her husband intervened and she stabbed him leading to his death.

Statement from the Police reads

“This led to a hot argument between her and the deceased, as a result of which the suspect picked a knife, and stabbed the deceased at the back joint of his left leg, thereby, cutting one of his veins.

“He was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital for first aid, and later transferred to Ijebu Ode General hospital where he eventually gave up the ghost while receiving treatment, due to excessive bleeding.”

“Upon a distress call, the DPO Obalende division, SP Murphy Salami, led his men to the scene, but the suspect had taken to flight before their arrival. She was subsequently traced, and was eventually arrested in her hideout at Mobalufon area of Ijebu Ode.”

On interrogation, the suspect, who happened to be the fourth wife of the deceased, claimed that it was her husband who first slapped her simply because she asked his new wife her mission at her market stand,” he said.