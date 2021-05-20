type here...
GhPageLifestyle4Th wife stabs her husband to death for impregnating another woman
Lifestyle

4Th wife stabs her husband to death for impregnating another woman

By Lilith
Wife who stabbed her husband to death
Wife who stabbed her husband to death
- Advertisement -

A 47-year-old woman, named Olanshile Nasirudeen has been arrested for killing her husband for impregnating another woman in Ijebu-Ode, Nigeria.

According to the DPO of Obalende divisional headquarters, Ijebu-Ode, the woman, Olanshile Nasirudeen is the fourth wife of the late 51-year-old butcher.

The woman who is a co-butcher to the man found out her husband had impregnated another woman at the abattoir and confronted her. Her husband intervened and she stabbed him leading to his death.

SEE ALSO: Shemima of Date Rush’s alleged husband pops up

Statement from the Police reads

“This led to a hot argument between her and the deceased, as a result of which the suspect picked a knife, and stabbed the deceased at the back joint of his left leg, thereby, cutting one of his veins.

“He was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital for first aid, and later transferred to Ijebu Ode General hospital where he eventually gave up the ghost while receiving treatment, due to excessive bleeding.”

“Upon a distress call, the DPO Obalende division, SP Murphy Salami, led his men to the scene, but the suspect had taken to flight before their arrival. She was subsequently traced, and was eventually arrested in her hideout at Mobalufon area of Ijebu Ode.”

SEE ALSO:  3 Slay Queens arrested, handcuffed, and humiliated after their sugar daddy fled leaving a huge bill at a hotel for them to pay (Video)

On interrogation, the suspect, who happened to be the fourth wife of the deceased, claimed that it was her husband who first slapped her simply because she asked his new wife her mission at her market stand,” he said.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, May 20, 2021
Accra
few clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
83 %
3.5mph
20 %
Thu
83 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
87 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News