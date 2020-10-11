- Advertisement -

Ghpage.com has sighted a video where a woman disrupted a wedding after she caught her husband in the process of marrying another woman.

The incident happened in Nigeria where the Father officiating the marriage was forced to stop after the lady strapped with a baby at her back screamed in the church premises that the groom is her husband.

The lady stated that she cannot fathom why her husband will marry another woman as they have not separated or divorced.

She explained that she was with her husband this morning before he left to the wedding ceremony.

She further revealed that she has three children with the groom, adding that she hasn’t even quarrelled with him to warrant such disgrace.

Watch the video below;

Wife catches husband whiles in the process of marrying another lady .. yawa o pic.twitter.com/1aA9nq7jxZ — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) October 11, 2020

The groom couldn’t utter a word as the lady explained her situation to the Reverend Father and the guest present.