Wife storms husband’s secret wedding to destroy the event

By Armani Brooklyn
Wife storms wedding

South Africa – A jaw-dropping video which is making rounds on social media shows the moment a furious and heartbroken wife stormed her husband’s secret wedding, with their two young children.

The dramatic scene happened right in front of stunned wedding guests.

In the video, the angry wife walked directly to the altar and confronted the groom just moments before he could say “I do” to another woman.

Facebook Screenshot - GhPage

Clutching one toddler while holding the hand of her other child, who’s believed to be around 4 years old, the visibly shaken wife boldly introduced herself to the congregation as the legal and rightful wife of the groom.

The revelation was met with gasps, but the shock deteriorated after she slapped the man multiple times in front of the crowd, before storming outside to tear down the floral decorations on the wedding car in a fit of rage.

According to reports accompanying the viral footage, the man had allegedly borrowed 300,000 South African rands (approximately GHS 170,000) from his wife under the pretence of paying bail, only to allegedly use the money to finance the secret wedding to another woman.

Twitter Screenshot - GhPage
