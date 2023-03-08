- Advertisement -

A lady has taken to social media to open up about her encounter with a married woman who stormed her residence to warn her against her husband.

According to the frightened lady who shared her ordeal in a group, the couple lives on her street and she is often nice to them as she greets the husband anytime their paths crossed.

She said even when he’s with his wife, she still exchanges pleasantries with them before continuing to where she’s heading.

She said the wife besieged her house out of the blue and cautioned her to stay away from her husband.

“Please help me to post in the group and hide my identity. There’s this man from my street (the wife is here but I don’t know if she’s an active member) the man is someone is friendly, I do greet him very well wherever I meet him even when he’s with his wife. Just all of a sudden, the wife came to warn me to stay away from her husband,” the post read.

The lady said the strong warning from the wife has left her puzzled as to how to relate with the husband henceforth without raising any suspicion about his protective wife’s boundaries set for her.

“Now where I need advice is how to avoid the family entirely, should I stop greeting the man on the road?? What if he asks why I don’t greet him again, it’s not that we had any issue. The man is very responsible, I don’t think he will even have the thought of asking me out”

Social media users who have come across the post have lauded the wife for standing up to her fellow woman with the potential of snatching her husband and putting her in her place.

Another married Nigerian woman in the group, identified as Nnenna, reacted to the posted warning women to stop greeting other people’s husbands.

Nnenna noted that she also would not tolerate another woman greeting her man.

“Stop greeting people’s husbands. Even me self I no like any woman close to my husband. Nah serious warning go end am. They all know me,” she wrote.