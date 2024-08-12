Wife tears her husband’s passport into pieces upon arrival in Africa (Video)

Several reactions have trailed the video showing the moment a woman destroyed her husband’s Nigerian passport at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Saturday, August 10, 2024.

GhPage reports that the incident, captured on video, showed a female traveller, identified as Mrs Igiebor, tearing her husband’s Nigerian Standard Passport shortly after they arrived at the Lagos Airport.

In the footage, agitated Igiebor, when questioned about her actions, retorted, “Is it your passport?”

The widely circulated video has sparked concern among netizens on social media, while the Nigeria Immigration Service has launched a probe into the incident.

Social media users who have come across the video have stated that the laws prohibits the willful destruction of travel documents hence she could be imprisoned

Watch the video below to know more…