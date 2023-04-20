type here...
I sponsored my wife to the USA but she dumped me – Evangelist Edward Akwasi Boateng

By Mr. Tabernacle
Ghanaian gospel musician, Evangelist Edward Akwasi Boateng, has opened up on why his ex-wife divorced him despite sending her to the United States of America.

He disclosed this in a recent interview with Dave Hammer on Hello Entertainment Review show.

The ‘ Makoma so ade’ hitmaker, revealed that his wife left him because he got broke at a point in time during their marriage.

Evangelist Edward Akwasi Boateng added that his former wife threatened to divorce him before her family finally brought back his ‘Etiri nsa’ some 5 years ago.

The veteran musician noted that many pastors, including Evangelist Akwasi Awuah and Pastor George Owusu Mensah, tried their best to help save the marriage but were unsuccessful because she kept saying no.

Evangelist Edward continued by asserting that despite his bitter experience in marriage, he still considers remarrying.

He stressed that he has been single for the past 5 years and has prepared himself very well to enter into marriage for the second time at age 53.

