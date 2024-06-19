Wife wahala plus mortgage defaulting – Full details about Essien’s $50M donkomi houses

Yesterday, former Blackstars player and Chelsea Legend, Michael Essien, made it into the headlines for allegedly going broke and forcing the court to auction his two houses valued at $50M.

The properties in question are located in prime areas of Accra: Stephen Quarshie Crescent in East Legon and Trassaco.

One of these mansions is notably valued at almost $30 million, highlighting the substantial nature of the assets involved.

Details surrounding the reason for the auction remain unclear as it’s not yet confirmed whether the sale is connected to a legal dispute or other financial matters.

The uncertainty has fueled rumours and questions regarding the former footballer’s financial status and legal battles.

However, clarifying the report on Angel FM, Sadik Adams aka Sports Obama has explained the reason behind the auction of the houses.

As explained by Sadick Adams on live radio, the two houses are no longer under the care of Michael Essien but rather his wife Akosua Kuni.

He further explained that Essien went into a mortgage agreement with the estate developers but later found it absurd to continuously pay the high monthly mortgage fees.

Hence he decided to default on the payment – Leading to their auctions to reclaim the investments he made.

Sports Obama also made mention of some of the expensive houses Michael Essien owns in London, Spain and Ghana as well.

As maintained by Saddick Adams, Michael Essien is not broke as speculated.