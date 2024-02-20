Wife who always told her hubby she was going to church caught in another man’s room ‘doing the do’ – Video

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian wife who always told her security husband that she was going to church for evening prayers has been caught with another man in bed.

According to the estranged elderly man, initially, he was very happy that his wife was attending evening church services because they were searching for the fruit of the womb not knowing she used that as camouflage to spend some time with her boyfriend.

As detailed by the man, his cheating wife says she’s no longer interested in their marriage because he’s weak in bed meanwhile he’s very strong and his manhood perfectly works.

The wife who was also present in the studious of Oyerepa FM was also allowed to tell her part of the story and according to her – It’s her husband who encouraged her to sleep with another man because he’s impotenet.

As asserted by the woman, her husband lasts just two minutes in bed hence she can’t make her feel like a real woman reaosn she’s seeking divorce.

Watch the videos below to know more…

