type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsWife who always told her hubby she was going to church caught...
News

Wife who always told her hubby she was going to church caught in another man’s room ‘doing the do’ – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
GH wife who told her hubby that she was going to church caught in another man's room 'doing the do' - Video
- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian wife who always told her security husband that she was going to church for evening prayers has been caught with another man in bed.

According to the estranged elderly man, initially, he was very happy that his wife was attending evening church services because they were searching for the fruit of the womb not knowing she used that as camouflage to spend some time with her boyfriend.

READ ALSO: “You don’t have money, your rap lacks substance and makes no sense” – Shatta Wale dirties Sarkodie again

As detailed by the man, his cheating wife says she’s no longer interested in their marriage because he’s weak in bed meanwhile he’s very strong and his manhood perfectly works.

The wife who was also present in the studious of Oyerepa FM was also allowed to tell her part of the story and according to her – It’s her husband who encouraged her to sleep with another man because he’s impotenet.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

As asserted by the woman, her husband lasts just two minutes in bed hence she can’t make her feel like a real woman reaosn she’s seeking divorce.

Watch the videos below to know more…

READ ALSO: The most expensive wedding in Accra: Ernest Chemist’s daughter marries millionaire banker fiancée (Video)

READ ALSO: Mfuturo mu our day wedding – Ghanaians troll Nation’s Blogger over her labelled low-budget wedding (Video)

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
85.3 ° F
85.3 °
85.3 °
71 %
1.9mph
60 %
Tue
88 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
88 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more