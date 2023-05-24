Wife who went missing for three days found inside another man’s room chopping herself (Video)

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian wife has confessed on live radio that she has been consistently cheating on her husband ever since they married.

According to the wife, since her husband is weak in bed and also has a small manhood, she satisfies herself with other men who have thick and long bananas because they are the ones who make her feel like a real woman.

READ ALSO: Wife cries after catching her husband sleeping with her biological mother (Video)

Apparently, the cheating wife was declared missing after she refused to return home after three days of staying with one of her numerous secret sex partners.

Without feeling remorseful, the woman insisted that she did the right thing because her husband has never satisfied her in bed before ever since they married.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Husband impregnates wife and her biological mother at the same time

READ ALSO: Wife catches husband trying to empty their joint bank account to go and chill with his sidechick on valentine’s day