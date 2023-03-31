A Nigerian businessman has admonished women who spend lavishly on items that do not add value to their life or improve their standard of living.

In a video shared to TikTok, the man who is a hair dealer identified as @ziomsge advised women against spending heavily on human hair extensions if they do not own at least two plots of land.

According to him, women without landed properties to their name should eschew wearing expensive wigs and rather invest in assets.

He encouraged them to focus on acquiring appreciable assets or starting a sustainable business that would yield returns in multiple folds.

Speaking further, the businessman stated that material possessions do not determine a person’s worth, and advised women to stop viewing human hair as a status symbol.

“I say this everytime. You have no business owning a hair worth N200k if you don’t have at least 2 plots of land to your name”, he said in part.

Watch him speak below