US-based broadcaster Kevin Ekow Taylor has asked if Afenyo Markin, who is the Member of Parliament for the Effutu constituency, will now agree to sit on the minority side in parliament.

Weeks ago, the Speaker of Parliament declared three seats vacant in Parliament making the NPP side the minority in Parliament.

Unhappy with the speaker’s decision, Hon Afenyo Markin, who was the Majority leader in Parliament, sued the Speaker of Parliament, asking him to rescind his decision to declare those seats vacant.

The failure to reach an agreement on the matter forced the Speaker to suspend the sitting indefinitely.

Though Hon Afenyo Markin invoked an order to call back parliament for a sitting, the sitting ended again after the NPP failed to show up, insisting that the NDC sat at their position in Parliament, which once again forced the Speaker to suspend sitting indefinitely again.

With what is happening after the December polls, with some NPP MPs losing their seats, Kevin Taylor is asking if Hon Afenyo Markin would now agree to sit at the minority side.

He posted: “Will Afenyo Markin accept to sit on the minority side now or not ???? It’s up to him to decide”

See screenshot below: