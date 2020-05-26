type here...
Home Entertainment I will not apologize to Eno Barony for calling her corpse -...
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

I will not apologize to Eno Barony for calling her corpse – Medikal

By Mr. Tabernacle
Medikal-AMG
- Advertisement -

AMG Medikal in his latest interview in the wake of his seemingly subsided beef with female rapper Eno Barony has disappointed fans and followers.

READ ALSO: Is Fella Makafui pregnant?

Medikal in a tweet some days ago called Eno Barony as corpse after he claimed he wasn’t going to waste his time recording a diss song to a female rapper.

The two have been battling it out for some weeks now over a beef started by Sista Afia.

Medikal during his interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, claimed he has no apology to give to Eno Barony for calling her a corpse.

According to him, there’s no smoke without fire therefore he said what he said based on something hence, he has no apology to give.

He also revealed that he said that because Eno Barony stepped on his toes when she dissed Sista Afia in one of her diss song.

READ ALSO: Eno Barony calls out Nicki Minaj for a rap battle

While some people show disappointment in him for not even showing any sign of regret, others also are cheering him for giving the right answer to the question asked.

Previous articleGucci Mona names all slay queens in the country
Next articleOnly poor people venture into farming – Kennedy Agyapong

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Gucci Mona names all slay queens in the country

Qwame Benedict -
Popular Slay queen Gucci Mona has come out to name some female celebrities who go around parading themselves as slay queens but...
Read more
Entertainment

Nadia Buari is my biological daughter – Alhaji Sidiki Buari

Qwame Benedict -
Alhaji Sidiki Buari who is the father of Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari yesterday fumed on live radio in an interview with Halifax...
Read more
Entertainment

Lousika blasts Freda Rhymz for claiming she is a rap goddess

Qwame Benedict -
Female rapper Lousika has blasted Freda Rhymes for stating that she is the queen of rap in the country. 
Read more
Entertainment

You killed your three friends – Kemi Olunloyo accuses Davido

Qwame Benedict -
Controversial Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo seems not to be done with musician Davido as she has once again accused him of murder.
Read more
Entertainment

I would have married Delay if my wife had turned me down – Okyeame Kwame (VIDEO)

Qwame Benedict -
Celebrated Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame has told Delay in an interview that he would have married her if his wife Annica had...
Read more
Entertainment

Medikal is not matured for saying I look like a corpse – Eno Barony

Qwame Benedict -
Rapper Eno Barony has reacted to the Medikal's shots that she looks like a corpse in a tweet. According...
Read more

TODAY

Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Accra
few clouds
30 ° C
30 °
30 °
70 %
1kmh
20 %
Tue
30 °
Wed
31 °
Thu
31 °
Fri
30 °
Sat
28 °

Most Read

News

Ofankor: Landlord shoots tenant with AK47 for refusing to vacate his house

RASHAD -
There is sad news fast going viral on social media which has broken the heart of many Ghanaians.A...
Read more
Entertainment

Sandra Ankobiah shows off her raw newly improved big booty

RASHAD -
It's confirmed; popular Ghanaian socialite, Sandra Ankobiah has the biggest booty among all the celebrities in her league.Nearly...
Read more
Entertainment

Samuel Ofori’s wife reacts to allegations against her husband

Qwame Benedict -
The wife of popular Kumawood actor Samuel Ofori has come out to react to some allegations levelled against her husband by some...
Read more
Lifestyle

Obinim sends emissaries to plead with Kennedy Agyapong on his behalf

Mr. Tabernacle -
The founder and leader of International God’s Way Church, Bishop Angel Daniel Obinim has been dominating the bulletin in the past weeks.
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News