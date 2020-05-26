I will not apologize to Eno Barony for calling her corpse – Medikal

- Advertisement -

AMG Medikal in his latest interview in the wake of his seemingly subsided beef with female rapper Eno Barony has disappointed fans and followers.

Medikal in a tweet some days ago called Eno Barony as corpse after he claimed he wasn’t going to waste his time recording a diss song to a female rapper.

The two have been battling it out for some weeks now over a beef started by Sista Afia.

Medikal during his interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, claimed he has no apology to give to Eno Barony for calling her a corpse.

According to him, there’s no smoke without fire therefore he said what he said based on something hence, he has no apology to give.

He also revealed that he said that because Eno Barony stepped on his toes when she dissed Sista Afia in one of her diss song.

While some people show disappointment in him for not even showing any sign of regret, others also are cheering him for giving the right answer to the question asked.