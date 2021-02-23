type here...
Dancehall musicians Samini and Shatta Wale have rekindled their rivalry in a series of tweets on social media.

The two have been throwing jabs at each other as where Samini called the Shatta Movement Boss a living fool.

Shatta Wale who is not ready to throw in the towel has responded to Samini’s insults.

“You do song about girls and I do song about money, nooor you bore deh dis somebody’s fada NAM1.. I start buying houses before I met NAM1, you start buying credit as mtn sign you.. That was your fucken property maaafaka.

Am giving you this chance if you misuse it, the way I will beat u err…enter studio now and do good music… am waiting.

This small signing NAM1 sigm me weh deh pain you like that? Get ready for NAM2. You go cry blood. Enter studio Ade wait #LazyOlu #Real”, Shatta Wale tweeted.

Well, Samini has promised to drop a diss song for Shatta Wale on Friday and it’s obvious Shatta will reply.

Source:Ghpage

