Entertainment

I will go to heaven and leave you – D Black replies MzVee

By Kweku Derrick
MzVee and D Black
Ghanaian rapper Desmond Blackmore, also known as D-Black, has responded to songstress MzVee following some comments she recently made about him on radio.

The former Lynx Entertainment signee, in a interview on Agyekwa FM, MzVee was asked to name celebrities she would be shocked to see in heaven due to their actions on earth.

Even though she was reluctant about responding to the question, she eventually mentioned D-Black’s name to the surprise of many listeners.

On the same platform, D Black was asked what he thinks about what MzVee said.

After laughing for a while, he jokingly said they will be shocked that he will go to heaven and leave most of them here.

Source:Ghpage

