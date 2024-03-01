I Will Make Ghana A Living Hell For You- Ajagurajah Threatens Kwaw Kese

- Advertisement -

Prophet Ajagurajah also known as “Chop Bar Sofo” has threatened to make Ghana a living hell for Ghanaian musician, Kwaw Kese.

This comes after Kwaw Kese released a new song that featured Kofi Mole dubbed “Awoyo Sofo” which is currently trending.

Neither Kwaw nor Kofi Mole mentioned Ajagurajah’s name but he claimed the duo subtly fired shots at him, making him also reply to them in a song.

Following this, Kwaw Kese released a video, where he mimicked the controversial man of God.

Ajagurajah seems not to be happy with Kwaw Kese’s video and, hence, has come out to threaten the “Abodam” musician.

In a viral video, Ajagurajah asked Ghanaians if they had seen Kwaw Kese’s video, describing that video as an insult to him and other spiritual people.

The man of God claims he has tolerated Kwaw Kese enough, so, it is high time he slapped sense into him.

Ajagurajah claims he will make Ghana a living hell for the Ghanaian musician.