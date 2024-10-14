Kumawood actor who doubles as a show host, Kwaku Manu better known in showbiz circles as Bob Ciga has finally let the cat out of the bag.

To anyone at sea, the “Aggressive” interviewer trended across social media platforms after videos that suggested that his ex-wife had dumped him for someone better flew across social media platforms.

Even though the comedian subtly reacted to the issue, he never verbally spoke about it.

Many were those who concluded that it was the wife who dumped the actor after realizing that there were better options out there.

To buttress their assertions, rumor mongers and netizens disclosed that the actor’s poor educational background triggered the decision of the ex-wife to keep an arm’s length from him.

Well, speaking during an interview on UTV sighted by Ghpage.com, Kwaku Manu disclosed that rumors that his ex-wife dumped him for a better option are fallacies.

According to him, while speaking on UTV dated 12th October 2024, Kwaku Manu stated categorically that he sought a divorce, and not the other way round as it has been implanted in the minds of many.

-- AD --

Kwaku claims “Divorce was not part of my plans but it is part of life. I called for the divorce”.

According to the well-known Kumawood actor, he has done a lot to help his ex-wife, making her who she is right now, however, he would not buy his ticket to the land of silence at an early age all in the name of marriage”.

He said, “More often than not, i say that if you have the courage and wisdom you will not allow marriage to kill you. One thing that has made a lot of people run mad is marriage”.

Meanwhile, Kwaku Manu said that his ex-wife got to a certain level where he felt like letting her go was the best option.