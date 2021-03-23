Will never ever let my son play for Ghana because what i have seen – Ransford Osei

- Advertisement -

Under 20 Worldcup winner Ranford Osei has stated he won’t allow his son to play for any of the national football teams in Ghana.

According to the fomer Kessben FC player we will not let any of his sons play for Ghana due to the corrupt practices he has personally experienced in Ghana football.

“I will be a football agent for my son that is when I will associate myself with football. If you don’t bribe our leaders they won’t allow you to play”, he alleged.

The former team mate of Real Madrid’s superstar Tonny Kross bemoaned that the kind of support younger players get from Europe is wide different from Africa where most talents are left rotten due to corruption in the syetem.

“The difference between Africans and Europeans is that they support the young ones. We played alongside young talented players after the U-20 tournament, they drafted Tonny Kross and other players into their senior teams, but we have to struggle for ourselves”.

Ransford Osei after the under 20 World in 2009 was described by FIFA as a goal machine with high prospects but unfortunately could not live up to the prospects.

He at a point in time return home to play for giants Asante Kotoko to relaunch his football career after been a globetrotter in europe but could not glow much.