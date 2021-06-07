type here...
GhPageEntertainmentI will be president of Ghana one day -Prince David Osei
Entertainment

I will be president of Ghana one day -Prince David Osei

By Lizbeth Brown
Prince David Osei
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actor and producer Prince David Osei has stated that he will rule Ghana as the president one day.

In a live interview with Ghanaian broadcaster Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) on social media, Prince claimed he has been called by God to be the President of Ghana.

According to the actor, he is destined to be the President of Ghana adding that he is waiting for God’s words to be manifested.

Prince David Osei added that he is working behind the scenes to make this calling a reality and is ready to embrace it.

“Certain people are destined for certain things irrespective of who they are. Mine is not necessarily that I have an ambition, it is a call on me. That’s what I will become in the future.

I am not bothered when people insult me because it is part of the calling, it is preparing me for what is ahead. I am equipping myself until that day”, Prince David Osei indicated.

Watch the video below;

Subscribe to watch new videos

The celebrated actor also spoke about his childhood where he disclosed the hard times he encountered before he became a star.

Prince David Osei was one of the celebrities who openly campaigned for the ruling New Patriotic Party and President Akufo Addo during the 2020 elections.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, June 7, 2021
Accra
light rain
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
70 %
1.9mph
40 %
Mon
84 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News