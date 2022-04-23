Will Smith and Jada Pinkett getting divorced following Chris Rock’s slap

- Advertisement -

Hollywood is buzzing with rumours of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s divorce following the memorable slap on the Oscars stage.

“ Following the Oscars incident, the couple is said to be certain and on their way to “one of the ugliest divorces in showbiz history,” according to reports.

According to Heat Magazine UK, tensions between the two have escalated as a result of Will’s explosive behaviour at the Academy Awards last month, when he struck Chris Rock across the face for making fun of Jada’s shaved head.

They’ve been uneasy since the Oscars episode, according to the magazine. Furthermore, there have been conflicts for years, and they rarely communicate with one another at this time.

After he hit the comic, Jada is reported to have been seen giggling from her seat. She finally broke the ice with a cryptic Instagram post in which the mother-of-two declared that it was “healing season.”

While Will, 53, publicly apologised to both the Academy and Chris for his outburst, his relationship with his 50-year-old wife is alleged to have been strained as a result.

“The hostility between them has been apparent since the Oscars,” the person said. They’ve had issues for years, but they’re barely communicating right now.”

According to the source, Will has a fortune of $350 million, of which Jada would be entitled to half under California law if they divorce.

Meanwhile, just weeks after the 2022 Academy Awards incident, an old Red Table Talk clip of the two surfaced online.

In the popular video, Jada wept on her wedding aisle, stating that she did not want to marry. During the show, the couple admitted that Jada’s pregnancy was the only reason they married.