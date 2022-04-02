Will Smith shamefully resigns from Oscars Academy

- Advertisement -

Will Smith, a well-known American actor, has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which will present the Oscars on Friday.

After making headlines for slapping comedian Chris Rock on the stage, he is back in the spotlight.

This comes just five days after he assaulted comedian Chris Rock on live television around the world.

The actor described his actions as “shocked, terrible, and unacceptable,” as they marred Hollywood’s biggest night of the year.

Will Smith’s resignation comes after conflicting claims that he was asked to leave the ceremony in recent days.

It’s worth noting that Will Smith is only the seventh black guy to win the Academy Award for Best Picture.

In his words: “The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home.”

“I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.

“I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate.

“I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.”