Kwabena Kwabena has explained his past relationship with Kontihene and his cocaine allegations; threatens to sue him

Renowned Ghanaian hiplife artist, George Kwabena Adu popularly known as Kwabena Kwabena has reacted to claims made against him by veteran musician, Nana Kontihene.

In an interview, the ‘Aso’ hitmaker revealed that Kontihene was not the one who discovered him, adding that he shouldn’t be described as Kontihene’s boy.

He also revealed that Kontihene was a great support in his first song ‘Aso’ and helped in its promotion which he is grateful about but they, unfortunately, fell out.

According to him, in 2006, Kontihene grew cold towards him after the song became a huge hit and even seized an Opel Astra that was given to him because he (Kontihene) claimed Kwabena Kwabena was being ungrateful.

He also recounted how Nana Kontihene cursed him that he (Kwabena Kwabena) will never have a hit song like ‘Aso’.

“It looks like Kontihene cannot sleep without mentioning my name. I am only responding to him because he’s made certain statements which is illegal.

First of all, Kontihene didn’t discover me. He came to look for me while I was working as a vocalist at Hush Hush studios, I am not Kontihene’s boy.

He helped me in recording and promoting my song ‘Aso’ but we fell out soon after that”, Kwabena Kwabena revealed.

The highlife musician also revealed that in 2016, Kontihene called him to feature him on a song which he refused.

In reacting to the cocaine allegations, Kwabena Kwabena angrily disclosed that he has never indulged himself in such acts and cannot comprehend why Kontihene will tarnish his image.

“I don’t have a problem with Kontihene but what gives him the right to say I do drugs, very serious allegations.

I am taking Kontihene to court so he should get ready. He always tries to run me down on any chance he gets. I will take him on”, Kwabena Kwabena added.

This comes after Nana Kontihene disclosed in an interview that Kontihene is into drugs and has also introduced actress Ahuofe Patri into drugs.