Ghanaians are still seeking answers concerning the death of an upcoming musician Nana Yaw aka Willbee.

New information from a friend of Willbee reveals that the two have been in a relationship for the past three years.

According to the friend’s narration, Willbee went to Kumasi and lodged in a hotel where he invited his girlfriend over to spend some time with him which she did.

He claimed that after they were done with whatever they wanted to do, Nana Yaa told Willbee she was leaving and left for her house allegedly stealing some dollars belonging to the musician.

Willbee allegedly called her on the phone several times but she failed to answer so he decided to go to her house since he knew where she was staying.

Upon reaching the house and knocking on the lady’s door, she came out and when she saw him started shouting thief and since it was late people attacked Willbee leading to his death.



BACKSTORY

The last few days have been all about the lynching of Willbee who is based in Sowutoum but allegedly visited his girlfriend in Kumasi to spend some days with her.

Earlier reports claimed that he was lodging in the house of his married girlfriend but kept it away from him because her husband was out of the country.

It continued that he went out to urinate at midnight when some people in the house mistook him for a thief and started attacking him.

when he informed them that he had come to the house to meet his girlfriend, Nana Yaa, she allegedly denied ever knowing him to save her marriage.