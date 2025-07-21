WillingWay CEO Urges Government to Strengthen Fight Against Illicit Drug Abuse

Madam Lydia Abena Manu Adofo, who is the CEO of the WillingWay Recovery and Rehabilitation Centre, has made a strong appeal to the Government of Ghana to intensify its efforts in combating the widespread abuse of illicit drugs, especially among the country’s youth.

Delivering her remarks at the 2nd edition of the Ashanti Business Merit Awards (ABMA) and conference night held at the Lancaster Hotel in Kumasi, Madam Lydai stressed that drug abuse continues to destroy lives and poses a major threat to the nation’s future, particularly in terms of human capital development.

She called for a more aggressive and coordinated national response, urging the government to prioritise stricter enforcement of drug laws, expand public education campaigns, and improve access to rehabilitation facilities across the country.

“The fight against illicit drugs cannot be won by rehabilitation centres alone,” she emphasized.

“We need stronger collaboration with government agencies, local authorities, schools, and families to effectively address this crisis from its roots.”

According to Manu Adofo, the WillingWay Recovery and Rehabilitation Center has played a critical role over the years in helping individuals battling substance abuse reintegrate into society.

However, she noted that the increasing rate of drug addiction calls for greater national support and action.

She further encouraged private sector stakeholders to invest in drug prevention initiatives and support recovery programs, pointing out that the Ashanti Region, like many other parts of Ghana, continues to experience rising incidents of drug-related offences, which negatively impact both security and economic development.

Manu Adofo advocated for a multi-sectoral approach that tackles the social and economic factors fueling drug abuse, and called on the government to increase budgetary support for treatment centers nationwide.

During the event, the Ashanti Business Merit Awards recognised the WillingWay Recovery and Rehabilitation Center for its outstanding social impact.

The ceremony, which brought together businesses and institutions committed to the region’s development, served as a platform to celebrate excellence and inspire collaboration.

Expressing gratitude, Manu Adofo commended her team and partners for their unwavering dedication to supporting recovering addicts, despite the numerous challenges faced by the rehabilitation sector.

She reiterated WillingWay’s commitment to continuing its vital work and called on all Ghanaians to join hands in the battle against illicit drug use for a healthier and more prosperous nation.