Winners Chapel Pastor jailed for stealing GHC596,000 belonging to congregants

Pastor Afolabi Samuel, a pastor of the Living Faith Church otherwise known as Winners Chapel International, has been handed a 3-year jail term for theft.

Reports say that Pastor Afolabi Samuel took over $90,000, an equivalent of Ghc596,000 belonging to congregants of the church.

In addition, the accountant and treasurer was also put before a court presided over by Justice Mojisola Dada on two counts of conspiracy and stealing.

Apparently, Pastor Samuel conspired with one Blessing Kolawole to divert the money for their personal use which is against sections 278, 285 and 490 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State No. 11, 2011.

Meanwhile, Defence counsel, Rotimi Ogunwuyi, pleaded with the court to lighten its sentence because the accused who initially pled not guilty had finally pleaded guilty.

Furthermore, the defence counsel pleaded that the preacher was the sole provider for his kids and his aged parents.

Justice Dada granted the offender the option of a fine of GHC15,000 and ordered him to refund the amount stolen from the church.