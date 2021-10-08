- Advertisement -

Ghana’s Most Decorated rapper, Michael Owusu Addo aka Sarkodie has said that winning a Grammy Award will be one of the best moments of his life thus his greatest success.

The Grammy Award, or just Grammy, is an award presented by the Recording Academy to recognize achievement in the music industry.

The trophy depicts a gilded gramophone. The Grammys are the first of the Big Three networks’ major music awards held annually.

Speaking to Twitter ‘Big man’ KalyJay on #KalyJaySpace via a virtual interview, the rapper mentioned that the Grammy award is one achievement every artist in the world craves for and hopes to get.

“It is going to be the icing on the cake of my career. That’s the highest point of the career of an artist and that’s what they aim for”. He said in the interview.

In other news, Sarkodie believes his journey in music becoming one of the best rappers alive is a result of his hard work and talent but not entirely the support from Ghanaians.

According to the multiple BET Award-winning rapper, he will not disregard the support he gets from Ghanaians but he believes he worked hard to earn the fame he has today. He made these statements in an interview with One Play Africa.

Still relevant for over a decade in the music scene, Sarkodie added that his career would have come to a premature halt if he had paid attention to the critics who most of the time try to come at him.

The ‘Rollies and Cigars’ crooner further intimated that most of his colleagues he started with were not able to handle the pressure which is why their respective musical careers grounded to a premature halt.

When people say it is Ghanaians who made you who you are, I don’t deny it. Funnily enough, I wouldn’t have quit either.

I do this not because i get all the support. There are a lot of people who do not support me or like what I do. When Ghanaians say they have been supporting for 10 years, it is not.

Sarkodie however stated he has trained himself to be his own motivation and does not rely on the energy his supposed fans give out.