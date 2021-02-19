The manhood of my husband is bigger than what Ghanaians saw – Wisa Greid’s wife

Wife of Ghanaian Hiplife musician Wisa Greid, Annabel Nyamekye is trying so well to wipe away the perception from the minds of Ghanaians that Wisa, her husband is having a small penis.

Bell Tee as affectionately liked to be called speaking in an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM said what her husband displayed on national Television 6 years ago is not what she is enjoying as a wife.

According to Bella Tee, as at the time her husband showed off his penis to the world, they were not in any intimate relationship but were just mere friends.

She indicated that what currently lies behind her back every night after getting is married with Wisa is totally different from what was shown to the public.

It will be recalled Wisa Greid was arrested in 2015 for allegedly showing his penis on stage while performing at the Accra international conference center December to Remember concert.

From the judgement Wisa was admitted to showing off his penis which the court found him guilty of indecency during his performance.

In 2018, he was fined GHS8,400 with a default sentence of 24 months. And on January 30th 2021, some few years on Wisa tied the knot with his Canada based girlfriend Annabel.