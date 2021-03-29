Sugar does not cause diabetes – Dietician

- Advertisement -

A dietician with Accra based Trust Hospital and Clinics has stated the intake of sugar is not the cause of diabetes but as a result of a failure in the body system.

According to Wise Letsa it is the inability of the body system in processing and using up the end product of energy given foods we take in that amounts to diabetes.

“The fact is that it is not the mere intake of sugar that will give you diabetes. But then when you are diabetic, because the body is not able to absorb or take up the sugar, if you eat a table a table sugar, your blood level can rise.

“So no matter where the sugar is coming from, whether as a breakdown product of the food you eat or from the fruit or from the table, that should not be the cause of diabetes,” he told Nortey Duah on Joy FM’s Ultimate Health, Sunday.

“We are aware that too much sugar can make you store the excess of fat and that can indirectly lead to glucose intolerance and diabetes,” he added.

“it is all about working the right proportions and also about eating them with some roughage and fibre.

a lot more education should be done on the situation so that people get to know that sugar is a chemical component but then that is the name we give to the one we put in food…but then the fact is that, when we eat out kenkey, our fufu and all that, they are broken down to become sugar that is what the body actually uses through other processes to energise itself. He concluded.