According to the Head Pastor of Anointed Palace Chapel, Rev Obofour; “a wise man will not let his wife know he’s cheating”, a statement that has garnered a whole lot of social media conversation.

He explains it’s an indisputable fact that most men cheat in marriage but it takes only a wise man to hide it from the wife and make her believe he’s not cheating. More to the fact, Rev Obofour stated that it’s a sign of maturity.

The popular man of God said; “A wise husband who is cheating on the wife must be smart enough for her not to find out. When he reaches home, he puts his phone on switch off.

Further in his speech, he revealed it’s necessary for a married man to properly manage the affairs of his home irrespective of their extramarital affairs because it saves the marriage.

“A wise husband does not give blood pressure to his wife for her to die. A wise man must be smart enough not to call another lady in front of his wife and say ‘hello darling’”.

Rev Obofour made these statements whiles officiating the wedding of one of his ‘sons’ who happens to be the manager of Gospel singer, Brother Sammy known to the media as Romeo.

The beautiful well-attended and star-studded wedding ceremony came off at Breman in the Ashanti Region on Saturday, 21 November.