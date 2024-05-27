Ghanaian actor Clemento Suarez has prayed he hope entertainers in the country stop smoking.

In the last few years, the majority of new Ghanaian entertainers or celebrities have taken to smoking and do not even shy away from smoking in the full glare of the public.

Following this, comic actor Clemento Suarez has taken to his social media page to state that he wishes that could stop.

He posted: “I wish above all things that the Ghanaian talent stopped smoking?”

See the screenshot of his post below:

Recently, Medikal in one of his videos admitted that he smokes weed a comment many netizens were against because they believed he was a role model.

We’ve seen artists like Shatta Wale smoke on Facebook live while interacting with his fans.