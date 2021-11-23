- Advertisement -

Award-winning actress Nana Ama Mcbrown has expressed her willingness to feature in short skits just like her other colleagues.

Speaking during an interview with Abeiku Santana, Nana Ama noted that despite having the desire to feature in those skits no director has reached out asking her to feature in any of their skits.

She explained that she believes the failure by the directors not to invite her for shooting is they believe that she is busy with other work stuff.

The versatile actress noted that though she is willing to feature in shot skits, she wouldn’t just jump onto any skit at all.

Watch her interview below: