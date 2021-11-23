type here...
GhPageEntertainmentI wish to be featured in short skits - Nana Ama Mcbrown
Entertainment

I wish to be featured in short skits – Nana Ama Mcbrown

By Qwame Benedict
I wished to feature in short skits - Nana Ama Mcbrown
Nana Ama Mcbrown
- Advertisement -

Award-winning actress Nana Ama Mcbrown has expressed her willingness to feature in short skits just like her other colleagues.

Speaking during an interview with Abeiku Santana, Nana Ama noted that despite having the desire to feature in those skits no director has reached out asking her to feature in any of their skits.

She explained that she believes the failure by the directors not to invite her for shooting is they believe that she is busy with other work stuff.

The versatile actress noted that though she is willing to feature in shot skits, she wouldn’t just jump onto any skit at all.

Watch her interview below:

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
86.7 ° F
86.7 °
86.7 °
62 %
1.1mph
76 %
Tue
87 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
86 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News