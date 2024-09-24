Witch MPs & Presidents are the cause of our hardships – Rev Obofuor condemns leadership (Video)

Popular Ghanaian preacher, Rev Obofour, has issued a fiery critique of the nation’s leadership, condemning the rising economic hardship, widespread corruption, and disregard for the rule of law.

In an impassioned address to his congregation, Rev Obofour referred to corrupt politicians as “witches” who are responsible for the country’s suffering.

According to the preacher, the witches in question hold high-ranking positions as Members of Parliament and Presidents.

He argued that the negative impact of their corrupt actions is directly linked to the hardships Ghanaians are currently facing.

The man of God lamented over Ghana’s inability to provide basic infrastructure, noting the lack of a single state-of-the-art stadium capable of hosting international events.

“We don’t have even one stadium that can properly host international matches,” Rev Obofour exclaimed, expressing his disappointment over the country’s regressed development.

He further highlighted the harsh realities many citizens face, including children attending schools under trees and the skyrocketing cost of living.

He criticized the government for failing to address these pressing issues, accusing politicians of misusing state resources for personal gain.

“Politicians are spending the nation’s wealth on their side chicks and children,” Rev Obofour said, accusing leaders of prioritizing their private interests over the welfare of the people.