A disturbing leaked conversation that transpired between the late Chief Executive Officer of the Grace Gift Herbal Clinic, Dr. Grace Boadu, and her mother popped up online a few days after her burial.

In the leaked audio, the late Dr. Grace Boadu was heard calling her mother a witch and being responsible for her barrenness.

The late popular herbal doctor claimed her mother apart from being responsible for her barrenness was also trying her best to create confusion among her children.

She sent a strong warning to her mother, adding that had it not been for the fact that she was not in Ghana, she would have regretted giving birth to a “mad” child like her.