type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentYou are a witch and the reason why I cannot give birth-...
Entertainment

You are a witch and the reason why I cannot give birth- throwback audio of Dr. Grace Boadu fighting her mother goes viral

By Razak GHPAGE
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A disturbing leaked conversation that transpired between the late Chief Executive Officer of the Grace Gift Herbal Clinic, Dr. Grace Boadu, and her mother popped up online a few days after her burial.

READ ALSO: They are not beautiful- fans react to pictures of Akufo Addo’s daughters

In the leaked audio, the late Dr. Grace Boadu was heard calling her mother a witch and being responsible for her barrenness.

The late popular herbal doctor claimed her mother apart from being responsible for her barrenness was also trying her best to create confusion among her children.

READ ALSO: Welcome to Ghana, John Cena- Mercy Asiedu trolled after dressing like Commando to an event

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

She sent a strong warning to her mother, adding that had it not been for the fact that she was not in Ghana, she would have regretted giving birth to a “mad” child like her.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GH PAGE

TODAY

Monday, March 11, 2024
Accra
few clouds
93.6 ° F
93.6 °
93.6 °
55 %
3.8mph
20 %
Mon
92 °
Tue
88 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
88 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more