“Without free SHS, all students in school now would’ve become armed robbers”- Diana Asamoah

Veteran Gospel musician Diana Asamoah has applauded the President of the land Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for the introduction of the Free SHS policy in a recent interview.

According to the musician who was a guest on United Television with actress Nana Ama Mcbrown explained that without the introduction of the free shs, all the students we have in the senior high school now would have turned armed robbers.

Her comment generated into a strong arguement with the other guests correcting her that she was supposed to say some and not all but the gospel musician still stood by her comment saying that all of them.

Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong popularly known as Great Ampong who was also on the show and an NPP member tried to correct her saying she was committing a fallacy of hasty generalization by grouping them all together.

Great Ampong explained that though he is an NPP member, he wouldn’t sit on the show to say all the students enjoying the free SHS by President Nana Akuffo Addo would have turned to armed robbers without the initiative.

He went on to say some would have turned into bad nuts in the society but not all of them.

Diana Asamoah still stood by her comment even after the correction from her fellow NPP member.

The program yesterday had Diana Asamoah, Great Ampong and Rex Omar as guests on the show while entertainment pundict Arnold Asamoah Baidoo was on as a panelist.

The Free Secondary High School education policy in Ghana was a government initiative introduced in the 2017 September Presidential administration of President Nana Akuffo-Addo.