Without Nigeria entertainers in Ghana are useless- Nigerian content creator

A Nigerian content creator known on-screen as Parrot Mouth has stated that no content creator, musician, actor, or actress in Ghana can become successful without Nigeria.

Parrot Mouth made the statement during a Podcast named Real Talk on Liz Media on Youtube.

According to him, when it comes to content creation, no African can do it without Nigeria.

He claims for a content creator, actors, actress, or musician to become successful, they need to move to Nigeria.

He has therefore advised that anyone in the entertainment fraternity who wants to become successful at what they do should migrate to Nigeria to facilitate things.