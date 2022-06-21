type here...
“Stop overrating yourselves, songs you promote die after a week” – Tik Tok stars told

By Albert
GH artists have been told that they would need to rely heavily on Tik Tok stars if they wanted to have their songs trend and have a viable career.

According to some popular Tik Tok stars, they now have the Midas touch to affect the careers of artists by making their songs go viral.

Speaking on an exclusive show on UTV, some Tik Tok stars intimated that they have become imperative to the growth of several brands, including the music and entertainment industry.

One Tik Tok star called Asantewaa stated that artists needed to add Tik Tok stars to their promotion itinerary by paying them to trend their songs… Without their efforts, their songs would not have made it to the top.

‘Right now, it does not matter how long you have been in the music business. If you release a song, you need to bring it to us. We are the ones to start the song trend. If not, your song will just remain with you without getting out there, “Asanatewaa said, with support from other stars.

Asantewaa, Wesley Kesse, and Hajia Bintu were some of the Tik Tok stars on the show.

Meanwhile, many Ghanaians have reacted by refuting the claim made by the Tik Tok stars by stating that their promotion of songs does not yield much.

According to many critics, the Tik Tok stars just dance or react to the songs by partaking in challenges. Afterwards, the song dies, and it ends there. Therefore, any claim by these Tik Tok stars that they possess the keys to making songs trend was much ado about nothing.

Hence, the Tik Tok stars have been told to stop overrating their influence.

