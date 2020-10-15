Wizkid has slammed Reekado Banks for promoting a song at a time when protests against police brutality in Nigeria are the order of the day.

Staryboy questioned Reeky’s priorities as in his opinion releasing a song in times like these is not the way to go.

Reekado Banks in a tweet announced that his song Omo Olomo which features Wizkid was on the verge of its release at midnight and called for fans to anticipate.

His tweet read, “out of control, gbedu must drop. This one with my brother @wizkidayo “OMO OLOMO midnight dropping. Still on the matter!! #EndSWAT #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality”.

Although he still threw his support behind the ongoing protests against Police brutality with the hashtag #ENSARS, Wizkid still thought the timing for the release was completely wrong especially when it is an old song.

The Afrobeat Superstar tweeted, “Delete this dude. Can’t believe you are doing this at a time like this. Old song! #endsars fool!”.

Wiz later called Reeky a clout animal in a tweet he later deleted and this has generated a whole conversation on Twitter.

Both Nigerian artistes are currently trending on Twitter for this reason.

Wizkid’s comments have been met with dissenting views as most tweeps think Starboy’s tweet was disrespectful and too extreme.

The idea that Wizkid is the industry’s sweetheart and that he cannot go wrong has come up all over again.

According to some fans, Wizkid gets away with a lot of things that other famous acts like Burna Boy and Davido get bashed for.

Nonetheless, the Nigerian youth have succeeded in getting the attention of the world in their fight against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad(SARS) unit of the Police accused of extortion, torture, kidnapping, theft and blackmail among other crimes.

The hashtag #ENDSARS has been trending for days now as the rest of the world has thrown their support behind the Nigerian youth in their quest to end Police Brutality in the country.