Nigerian singers, Omah Lay and Tems were arrested and detained in Uganda for flouting Covid-19 protocols in the country.

The duo were arrested together with their managers for hosting a show in the Eastern African country against Covid-19 directives in the country.

The two were arraigned before a court and were charged whiles been taken in handcuffs into separate prisons.

Nigerians, especially some celebrities have been reacting with fury about the development.

The likes of Burna Boy, Teni, Mr Macaroni, Mr P, Vector, Runtown and a whole lot of others have started mounting pressure on the authorities involved to release the singers.

They have taken to Twitter to scream for their release stating that they’re not criminals and that, they flew into Uganda lawfully.

See some of the reactions garnered below;

