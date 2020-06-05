- Advertisement -

Two of Nigerian superstars Wizkid and Davido have followed each other on microblogging site Twitter just a few days after patching up their differences.

From what we gathered, yesterday Davido announced that he was going to part ways with some people as part of what he described as cleansing himself.

He posted: ‘I have put people before me, I think it’s time to actually live my life and take care of myself, I have changed my number, I needed some cleansing too, love you all.’

Few minutes after his post, he followed Wizkid whom he just patched up with few days ago after years of fighting each other.

See screenshot below:

Not long after unfollowing Wizkid, the ‘Maya’ hitmaker also unfollowed Davido and this new development have made some fans raise suspicion on whether the two are back to their fighting days.