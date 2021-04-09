type here...
Entertainment

Wizkid is a demon in hell, he has sold his soul to the devil – Devout alleges

By Mr. Tabernacle
A man identified on social media as Jossy Thegod has dropped some wild allegations against Grammy award winner, Wizkid.

He claims, Wizkid, born Ayodeji Balogun is a demon in hell and has sold his soul to the devil.

The netizen (Jossy Thegod) via a post revealed he got to know this information in the course of his pastor’s sermon at a Sunday Church service which he attended.

According to him, his pastor said he had a vision and saw in the spiritual realm that the Nigerian Music star, Wizkid is one of the top demons in Hell.

The man went ahead to provide a farcical assumption to match his superficial claims.

Sharing this ‘facts’ on social media, Jossy TheGod wrote;

“Wizkid has sold his soul to the devil My pastor told us in church on Sunday that he had a vision and he saw that Wizkid is one of the top demons in hell And I asked one man if Wizkid has really sold his soul to the devil the man said yes He said;

1) His fan base name “Wizkid FC”, that FC is like an abbreviation of two ancient Latin words which are “Fwxeh ChwIn” it means Devil followers

2) His Nickname “MACHALA” is a Greek word that means “DEMON”.

If you have been listening to Wizkid songs the Devil is currently in control of your life.”

See post below;

Jossy TheGod post
Jossy TheGod post

Source:GHPAGE

