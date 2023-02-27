type here...
Entertainment

Wizkid, Gyakie and Efya attend KillBeatz’s mother’s one week

By Qwame Benedict
Efya-Gyakie-and-Wizkid at Killbeatz mum's one week
Efya-Gyakie-and-Wizkid
Nigerian musician Wizkid last weekend attended the one-week observation of the mother of music producer Killbeatz in Tema.

Several supporters of the Ghanaian producer and sound engineer were present at the one-week observation to show their support.

At the one-week observation, additional artists including R2Bees, King Promise, Darko Vibes, and other female artists like Efya and Gyakie joined the music producer in mourning.

In a video sighted and available on social media, Wizkid could be seen sitting together with Efya and Gyakie while the ‘boys boys’ were also somewhere enjoying themselves.

Watch the video below:

@showbiz_trendsgh

? original sound – Showbiz_trendsGh

KillBeatz is renowned for his excellent work as a producer and sound engineer.

Because of his prowess in these areas, he has garnered the admiration of well-known musicians both inside and outside of Ghana, who pay him for his originality in the music business.

He is well-known for his profession and has collaborated with Ed Sheeran, Sarkodie, Kwame Eugene, M.anifest, and others.

Killbeatz on February 17, 2023, took to his social media handle to share with his fans and followers to announce the passing of his beloved mother.

