- Advertisement -

Nigerian musician Wizkid last weekend attended the one-week observation of the mother of music producer Killbeatz in Tema.

Several supporters of the Ghanaian producer and sound engineer were present at the one-week observation to show their support.

At the one-week observation, additional artists including R2Bees, King Promise, Darko Vibes, and other female artists like Efya and Gyakie joined the music producer in mourning.

Also Read: New crops of musicians are lazy because of technology

In a video sighted and available on social media, Wizkid could be seen sitting together with Efya and Gyakie while the ‘boys boys’ were also somewhere enjoying themselves.

Watch the video below:

KillBeatz is renowned for his excellent work as a producer and sound engineer.

Also Read: Efya slams Blakk Rasta over comments he made about Sarkodie-Bob Marley’s feature

Because of his prowess in these areas, he has garnered the admiration of well-known musicians both inside and outside of Ghana, who pay him for his originality in the music business.

He is well-known for his profession and has collaborated with Ed Sheeran, Sarkodie, Kwame Eugene, M.anifest, and others.

Killbeatz on February 17, 2023, took to his social media handle to share with his fans and followers to announce the passing of his beloved mother.

Read More: Every artiste at Global Citizen Festival was paid – Gyakie contradicts organisers