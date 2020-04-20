Wizkid is the only man I can willingly spread my legs for – Social media user professes love

Nigerian afrobeats superstar Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun popularly called Wizkid in the showbiz circles is one of the few musician ladies would wish to have for themselves, even if it demands them to do the implausible.

His fame, money and handsomeness combined makes ladies go gaga for him. In this feat a social media user(Lady) has fallen into the love web.

The lady who feels Star boy is the perfect man despite having three children with three different women is ready to join the train of babymama’s on the list of Wizkid.

Taking to Twitter the lady identified as @timmie tweeted: “Wizkid to me is the greatest personality on earth right now! He’s the only man I can willingly spread those legs for”

Her admiration for the superstar has gone to that extent of spreading her legs to satisfy her pleasures. Wow, fame is good lol!