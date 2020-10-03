Wizkid realized I was competition and started our beef- Davido

type here...
Entertainment

Gideon Osei-Agyare
Wizkid-Davido beef
Davido in his most recent interview with host Ebuka on the BlackBox Show on Bounce Radio Live mentioned that his rivalry with Wizkid began once the latter started seeing him as competition.

In a raw and uncut interview filled with emotions and ”real” talk, Davido explained what in his opinion caused his long standing rivalry with fellow Nigerian superstar Wizkid.

According to the Afrobeat artiste born David Adedeji Adeleke, although his beef with Wizkid may be based on misunderstandings and ego battles, the main reason for their rivalry is because he suddenly became Wizkid’s toughest competition in the game.

Davido while narrating his come up mentioned that he and Wizkid met at a party organized at his father’s house.

Afterward, they met at clubs and shared some really great time together when he(Davido) left Atlanta, USA, and sneaked his way to Nigeria without his father’s knowledge to pursue his music dream.

To confirm that he indeed had a cordial relationship with the Starboy back then, he correctly stated that Wizkid featured in his DamiDuro video- the song that propelled him to fame 8 years ago.

The son of Nigerian business magnate, Adedeji Adeleke, expressed that he has never had an issue with Wizkid and has reached out to him severally trying to get them to collaborate and even tour together but to no avail.

Nonetheless, in 2018, in one of the most memorable moments in Nigerian music, the two greatest Nigerian artistes performed together at Davido 30 Billion Concert held in Nigeria.

David admitted that even after that showing, he and Wizkid still have their differences as subliminal shots have been fired either way since then.

However, Davido from his speech was hurt by the fact that fans keep fanning the flame of unnecessary competition and claimed that he was still open to completely quashing their beef and possibly collaborating because it was long overdue.

