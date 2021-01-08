Wizkid shares new post to clear arrest rumours

- Advertisement -

Rumours going rampant had it that Nigerian Superstar Wizkid had been apprehended by Police in Ghana.

A video of the Afrobeat star being interrogated by Police went viral with some suspecting that he had been arrested.

It was also rumoured that he was in the company of Paedae and Mugees; members of R2bees and that they had all been taken into police custody.

Nonetheless, a new video posted by the world acclaimed musician shortly afterwards proves that these rumours are unfounded.

Wizkid took to Instagram moments afterwards and premiered his new music video for the song Ginger which features fellow Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Video for Wizkid and Burna Boy's song Ginger out now pic.twitter.com/SAbWdPh6Hs — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) January 8, 2021

His post makes it clear that he was only involved in a chit chat with the police and there was no arrest as alleged on social media.

However, Wizkid’s latest album, Made in Lagos, has received some great reviews by music pundits and the musician’s quest for increased global reach has clearly transformed his artistry.