Wizkid throws his support behind Davido in beef with Burna Boy

Wizkid has thrown his weight behind Davido in his recent beef with Burna Boy. Trending a few days ago was a story about how Burna Boy and Davido had thrown shots at each other on social media.

Burna Boy instigated the whole beef by throwing subliminal shots at Davido and dragging him for lacking talent and riding on his father’s wealth.

Davido who did not take these statements lightly called Burna Boy a hater and posted a picture of himself and Wizkid affirming that they were the greatest of all time.

Davido’s fans went for Burna Boy’s neck and advised that he changed from his egotistical ways and show Davido some respect for the work he puts into his craft.

However, Wizkid who had been silent throughout these exchanges has finally come out to support Davido.

In a new tweet, Starboy stated that the likes of Davido and himself are in a different league because of how consistent they have been in the industry.

The tweet reads, “Osheyyyy baddest #ABT some people do do small thing, them go rush give themselves Odogwu. If you want to know about #30BG call OBO #Wizkidfc gat your back bro”.

In the tweet, Starboy mentioned Odogwu which is Burna Boy’s latest single and shaded him for thinking he is the best because he just started enjoying some international recognition.

Davido and Wizkid after their long years of rivalry, decided to settle their differences and have been very supportive of each other ever since.

Their reunion was sealed with both of them showing up as guest perfromers for each other’s annual show in December 2017.

Wizkid and Burna Boy are known to be cordial as well and have been spotted chilling together but Wizkid supports Davido over Burna Boy in this particular beef.