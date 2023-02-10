WKHKYD is not a mere social media trend, it’s found in the Holy Bible – Check out the quotation

Many Ghanaians woke up to a strange combination of letters that started trending wildly on social media, especially Twitter.

The trending word WKHKYD popped up on different timelines in the early days of the year 2023.

The combinations of alphabets were formed from a question Star Gee (the originator of the coined word) asked in the video that went viral.

Star Gee had been making content for a while but never went so viral until now.

In the viral video, Tiktoker Star Gee made the statement in Twi, so the last portion read: “Wo ko ho ko y3 d3n”.

The video gradually gathered attention and many quoted it as a response to different social media posts like they do with memes.

It has become a popular catchphrase on Twitter. “Wo ko ho ko y3 d3n” was abbreviated into WKHKYD means ‘What did you go there to do’

Surprisingly the viral trend is not merely a social media catchphrase but it is also found in the Christian’s Holy Bible.

You are shocked, right? Don’t be because there has been some serious digging in the Bible by social media CIDs and they have finally uncovered the specific equation that reads exactly the viral word, WKHKYD.

Take your Twi Bible and open it to Matthew Chapter 26 verse 50. I see you are laughing already. So you see WKHKYD is found in the bible.