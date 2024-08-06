Wo maame tw3 – Afia Schwar insults prophet basabasa for prophesying that her sister would be used for rituals – Video

Highly opinionated and unforgiving Afia Schwar has launched a scathy attack on Prophet Emmanuel Adjei who’s the founder and general overseer of Prayer Palace Ministry.

Afia Schwar’s attack on the revered man of God follows after his deadly prophecy about Shasha Wigs – Whom Afia Schwar claims to be her sister.

During a live Facebook session, Prophet Emmanuel Adjei asserted that he had foreseen the shocking death of Shasha Wigs in the spiritual realms.

According to him, Shasha Wigs would wake up healthy but would later faint and get rushed to the hospital.

Afia-Schwarzenegger

Unfortunately, she’ll pass away at the hospital and the doctors won’t be able to detect the cause of her sad passing.

Reacting to the worrying prophecy, Afia Schwar has resorted to hurling of insults at the man of God.

According to Schwar, Prophet Adjei was on drugs while making the prophecy hence he shouldn’t be taken seriously.

Afia Schwar also insulted the private part of Prophet Adjei’s innocent mother who might not even be aware of his son’s controversial prophecy.

Watch the video below to know more…