type here...
GhPageNewsWo maame tw3 - Afia Schwar insults prophet basabasa for prophesying that...
News

Wo maame tw3 – Afia Schwar insults prophet basabasa for prophesying that her sister would be used for rituals – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
Afia Schwar

Highly opinionated and unforgiving Afia Schwar has launched a scathy attack on Prophet Emmanuel Adjei who’s the founder and general overseer of Prayer Palace Ministry.

Afia Schwar’s attack on the revered man of God follows after his deadly prophecy about Shasha Wigs – Whom Afia Schwar claims to be her sister.

During a live Facebook session, Prophet Emmanuel Adjei asserted that he had foreseen the shocking death of Shasha Wigs in the spiritual realms.

According to him, Shasha Wigs would wake up healthy but would later faint and get rushed to the hospital.

Grid of Afia-Schwarzenegger
Afia-Schwarzenegger

Unfortunately, she’ll pass away at the hospital and the doctors won’t be able to detect the cause of her sad passing.

Reacting to the worrying prophecy, Afia Schwar has resorted to hurling of insults at the man of God.

According to Schwar, Prophet Adjei was on drugs while making the prophecy hence he shouldn’t be taken seriously.

-- AD --

Afia Schwar also insulted the private part of Prophet Adjei’s innocent mother who might not even be aware of his son’s controversial prophecy.

Watch the video below to know more…

Subscribe to watch new videos

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
83 %
4.8mph
75 %
Tue
77 °
Wed
78 °
Thu
77 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
78 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways