type here...
GhPageNewsWo maame tw3: Funny Face smokes weed like rasta as he insults...
News

Wo maame tw3: Funny Face smokes weed like rasta as he insults Vanessa and her innocent parents again

By Armani Brooklyn
Funny Face accuses Vanessa of giving their daughters wee toffee - Video

In a fresh video that has since taken over social media trends, Funny Face can be seen insulting Vanessa and her innocent parents.

As warned by Funny Face, if Vanessa wants to enjoy her peace of mind, she should return her twin daughters to him.

Funny Face

According to Funny Face, Vanessa is going to endure his full wrath henceforth because he will be launching a series of attacks on her in the coming days.

The award-winning comedian also disclosed that he would only leave Vanessa alone if she brings him back his daughters in the next two weeks at Funny Land.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Monday, September 9, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
79.8 ° F
79.8 °
79.8 °
70 %
3.7mph
34 %
Mon
84 °
Tue
81 °
Wed
80 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
78 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways