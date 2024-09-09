Wo maame tw3: Funny Face smokes weed like rasta as he insults Vanessa and her innocent parents again

Funny Face has resurrected his long-standing beef with his baby mama in a new trending video.

In a fresh video that has since taken over social media trends, Funny Face can be seen insulting Vanessa and her innocent parents.

As warned by Funny Face, if Vanessa wants to enjoy her peace of mind, she should return her twin daughters to him.

According to Funny Face, Vanessa is going to endure his full wrath henceforth because he will be launching a series of attacks on her in the coming days.

The award-winning comedian also disclosed that he would only leave Vanessa alone if she brings him back his daughters in the next two weeks at Funny Land.